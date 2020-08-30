Man breaks computer monitor at Detroit store after arguing over phone bill, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a malicious destruction of property on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, at about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 8, On Saturday, August 8, 2020, the culprit entered a cell phone store in the 21000 block of West McNichols Road to discuss a bill with an employee. Police said the culprit became irate, threatened the employee and broke a computer monitor before leaving the store.

Police described him as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. A photo of the suspect can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Station at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5855, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

