Driver charged after police chase ends in crash in West Bloomfield neighborhood

Driver charged with fleeing and eluding, driving with suspended license

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A police chase in West Bloomfield ended with a crash in the middle of a neighborhood.

Police said the driver was going 77 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. When police tried to initiate a traffic stop they said he refused to pull over.

Police chased the driver on Orchard Lake Road, where officers eventually pinned him in and arrested him.

Curtis Shannon Junior has been identified as the driver. He has been charged with fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.

