ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 5, 2020

Judge temporarily bars Detroit police from using certain tactics against protesters
A judge has temporarily barred Detroit police officers from using certain tactics against protesters. Detroit and cities around the country have been rocked by protests against police brutality for weeks.
Police: 2-year-old killed, 4 injured after crash on 8 Mile Road in Detroit
A 2-year-old was killed and two children and two adults were injured in a Detroit crash that happened Friday.
Michigan gyms set to reopen Wednesday -- How to stay safe while working out
Gyms and pools in Michigan are allowed to reopen to the public starting Sept. 9. There are certain factors you need to consider to reduce the risk of catching the virus while working out.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 105,377 as of Saturday morning, including 6,526 deaths, state officials report.
More: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 5, 2020
Metro Detroit weather: Saturday will be dry and get wet at night
