Detroit police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ryann Thompson was last seen in the 14500 block of Grandville on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Police describe Thompson as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. She has a medium-brown complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings and a long, curly wig, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

READ: More missing persons coverage