Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A shooting on Detroit’s east side left one man dead and one woman in serious condition on Monday morning.

Officials say a shooting occurred at about 4 a.m. in the 13200 block of Gable Street.

Detroit police found the body of a 24-year-old man in the street when they arrived at the scene. He reportedly suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

A 24-year-old woman was also shot during the incident. Officials say she was taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police did not have a description of the suspect at the time of our reporting.

