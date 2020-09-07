72ºF

Shooter returns to Detroit crime scene firing shots at officers before fleeing again

Gunman taken into custody after police chase

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday at around 4 p.m. near the Wyoming and John C Lodge Service Drive.

Police say a 30-year-old man in a black Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at several people who were selling food in the area. He then shot at a vehicle that was driving in front of him breaking its rear window. The shooter fled the scene afterward.

When officers responded to the scene to investigate the shooter returned and allegedly started firing shots at officers and others who were present.

He then fled the scene, which led to a police chase. During the police chase the shooter hit two vehicles before getting out of his car and running away on foot.

The shooter was taken into custody shortly afterward. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260.

