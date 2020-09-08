Security camera captures video of deadly shooting at River Rouge gas station

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A security camera captured video of a River Rouge gas station shooting that left a man dead earlier this week.

The video shows three people getting out of a silver Chrysler 300, walking over to another and firing shots around 6 p.m. Monday at the gas station on Visger Road between Jefferson Avenue and Fort Street.

Officials said the men opened fire on the driver of a silver Saturn, which came to a stop at a funeral home across the street.

The driver was killed, according to authorities. His family identified him as Alex Minor, of River Rouge.

The owner of the gas station, Emad Saleh, said the gunmen then sped up the street to get to Minor’s girlfriend, who was in another car with children inside.

She is expected to survive after the attack, and the children are OK, police said.

You can hear from Minor’s cousin and Saleh in the video posted above.