ROSEVILLE, Mich. – One person is in custody after a man was shot in the face in Roseville, police said.

The shooting happened after 3 p.m. on Thursday on Superior Street just north of 696.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in his face. He was rushed to the hospital and was listed in serious condition.

A 19-year-old Roseville man was arrested and is expected to be charged early next week.

