Detroit fire boat named in honor of fallen firefighter Sivad Johnson

DETROIT – A new Detroit fire boat was named on Friday in honor of fallen Detroit firefighter Sivad Johnson.

Johnson died on Aug. 21 after going into the Detroit River, near Belle Isle, to save young children from drowning in the river. His body was recovered the next day by the Detroit Police Department and DFD divers. The children were rescued.

Local 4 spoke with Johnson’s brother, Jamal Johnson, and father, Bill Johnson, who were also Detroit firefighters.

Bill Johnson said his son was the most disciplined, fit and positive person he ever met. The two are now helping raise Sivad Johnson’s two daughters.

Detroit firefighters are selling t-shirts to help the Johnson’s raise money to support the family.

Sivad was named after his mother. His mother’s maiden name was Davis, and Sivad is Davis spelled backyards. It was her way of keeping that name with him.

