Memorial service honors Detroit Fire Department sergeant who drowned while rescuing children

Sivad Johnson was a 26-year veteran of the fire department

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROITA memorial service was held on Monday for Detroit Fire Sergeant Sivad Johnson in front of Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Johnson died on Aug. 21 after going into the Detroit River, near Belle Isle, to save young children from drowning in the river. His body was recovered the next day by the Detroit Police Department and DFD divers.

The children were rescued. According to officials, on Friday around 9 p.m. Johnson’s 10-year-old daughter contacted police and reported that she had lost her father. Troopers and DNR officers responded to the scene within minutes, officials said.

It is believed Johnson may have been dragged underwater by a rip current.

Johnson was a 26-year veteran of the Detroit Fire Department’s Fire Engine 59 and a recipient of the 2017 Medal of Valor.

The body of a Detroit Fire Sergeant, Sivad Johnson, was recovered from the Detroit River on Aug. 22, 2020 after he had entered the river to save two girls from drowning.
