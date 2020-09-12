House destroyed in explosion on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A house was destroyed Saturday afternoon on Detroit’s west side in a potential gas explosion.

The house was located on LaBelle Street, near 14th Street and Oakman Boulevard.

Authorities said the woman who resided was not home at the time and is safe.

Crews with DTE Energy turned gas off in the area as they investigating to see if it was a gas explosion.

DTE urges residents, in any situation, who smell gas or suspect a gas leak to call 911 and then DTE at 1-800-947-5000 or their natural gas provider to report the situation.

MORE: Detroit news