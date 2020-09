DETROIT – Police are searching for Dasjanae Hagwood, a 14-year-old girl was last seen Tuesday in the 19000 block of Houghton Street, just north of Seven Mile Road.

Hagwood is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Dasjanae Hagwood or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.