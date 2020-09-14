Inmates take control of unit at Chippewa Correctional Facility in U.P.

KINCHELOE, Mich. – Inmates at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have taken control of a unit.

Late Sunday night, there was a fight inside the facility. Officers used a taser on an inmate involved. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

When that inmate was being taken away in an ambulance, other prisoners left their cells and forced the officers out. They then took control of the unit in the prison, not letting anyone else inside.

All staff at the prison are safe, according to authorities. No prisoners escaped.

Additional authorities are helping in the efforts to take control of the situation.