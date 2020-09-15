Michigan AG: Woman used unnecessary force against Washtenaw County deputy, not other way around

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has cleared a Washtenaw County deputy involved in a rough arrest that led to days of protests.

A deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was accused of striking a woman at a shooting scene three times in her head.

The allegations sparked charges of racism and police brutality and led to four days of protests against the department.

Nessel said her office would review any allegations of police misconduct and brutality, and investigation revealed the woman making the claims, Sha’Teina Grady, was the person using force against the deputy, according to authorities.

Grady inflicted severe injuries on the deputy after she was asked to stop interfering with their investigation, officials said.

“Kicking at the officers and deputies and kicking the vehicle with such force that it caused the top part of the door to actually separate from the doorframe," Nessel said. “During the course of this incident, Deputy Pierson suffered multiple injuries during Grady’s arrest: two separate bite marks -- one on each forearm -- along with multiple abrasions and bruising on both forearms, based on the bites that she inflicted upon him. He also had significant scratches on the back of his head from (Grady) digging her fingernails into his skin.”

Nessel said Grady and her husband were given 13 orders to stop interfering with the shooting investigation. Her office had charged her with a list of felonies.