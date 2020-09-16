Detroit police seek man who set off fireworks inside gas station on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who set off fireworks inside a gas station in the 19800 block of West McNichols Road.

Detroit police said the man walked into the gas station at about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 3. A surveillance video showed the man lighting a box of fireworks before running out of the building.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The fireworks reportedly caused damage to the ceiling tiles inside the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-595-7194 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.