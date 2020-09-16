Macomb Township pastor faces backlash for email sent to journalist

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township pastor is facing backlash online over an email he sent to a journalist in response to a quote attributed to the woman that was later identified as fake.

The email the Rev. Dave Muns sent to journalist Sarah Jeong was posted on Jeong’s Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

“How about if we took all the little bitter Asian woman and had a lottery and cut their (explicit) like the Muslims do. Not a very classy position is it, neither is your trashy little bitter personality towards white men. Only in a world where journalism is controlled by brain dead Liberals do you people even have jobs,” read the email.

Muns was responding to a meme sent to him with a quote attributed to Jeong, who is a former member of the New York Times editorial board, saying there should be a castration lottery for white men.

“My response is terrible, but what I was responding to was simply reversed of exactly what she posted towards white men and I just reversed it and said, ‘How would you feel?’” Muns said.

However, the meme is one of several that were debunked by Snopes.com two years ago and confirmed to Local 4 News on Tuesday by Jeong.

“Should I have responded? Probably not, but in light of the summer we’ve had, all that’s going on, I just caved," Muns said.

The entire ordeal is something Muns plans to discuss with his congregation Sunday.

“We’ll address it and I will first apologize to them for responding to something that I should’ve let go like the thousand others that have come down the tube this summer," he said.

Muns said in learning the original information was fake, he plans to also apologize to Jeong. He plans to do so as soon as he restarts his email, which he suspended Tuesday because the tweet and thread are growing.