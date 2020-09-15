Road rage sparks shooting on WB I-94 near I-75, police say

DETROIT – A road rage incident sparked a shooting Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near I-75, according to authorities.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about two hours at I-75 near the Woodward Avenue exit in Downtown Detroit -- a busy spot during rush hour.

Michigan State Police officials said a man called police around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to say someone had shot at him on the freeway.

It’s unclear what sparked the road rage, but the man told police multiple shots were fired, according to MSP.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but the man’s car was hit by gunfire, officials said. He stayed on the freeway until authorities arrived.

The other drive left the scene, police said.

There were several people inside the other car, so it’s unclear who opened fire, officials said.

Police said they’re investigating a dozen shootings on Metro Detroit freeways since mid-June. The majority of them started with some sort of traffic argument, according to authorities.

I-94 reopened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MSP troopers continue to investigate.