3 wanted for Pontiac stabbing at 7-Eleven store

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at 7-Eleven on Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

The victim, a 33-year-old Pontiac resident, was stabbed by three unknown people, police say.

When police arrived to the crime scene the victim was found on the sidewalk. Officers observed puncture wounds on the victim’s arms.

According to police the victim described the three people as Hispanic. The victim said one of the three stabbed him.

One of the three has been described as a possible hispanic woman. The victim said he picked up the woman’s phone thinking it was his and put it in his pocket while being assaulted.

He said the woman then kicked him in the head while he was on the ground. One of the men took the victim’s car keys and threw them into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store. The victim is uncertain about what provoked the attack.

He turned in the phone that belonged to the woman over to police at the scene.

Detectives received the phone from officers and located photos in the cover of a possible Hispanic woman with an unknown male. The woman is believed to be a possible suspect.

The two wanted men were seen inside of the 7-Eleven using the store security footage by officers on scene.

Police say the trio was possibly driving a silver or gray Pontiac Grand Prix, or white pick-up truck. A window on one of these vehicles might have been busted out during the assault.

The victim received treatment at McLaren Oakland Hospital for lacerations to the arms and a bump to the right temple area of his head.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Second man wanted for the Pontiac stabbing. (Pontiac police)

Back of one of the people wanted by police. (Pontiac police)