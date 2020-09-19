Detroit police seek missing 88-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police are searching for Raymond Lynem, an 88-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon in Southfield.

According to authorities, Lynem was last dropping his son off in the 28300 block of Lockdale Street at about 5:30 p.m. He was driving a 2018 black Ford F150.

Lynem is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, a baseball cap and khaki pants.

He is in good condition but his family said he suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Raymond Lynem or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.