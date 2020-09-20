42-year-old man turns himself into Harper Woods police after woman is found dead

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 42-year-old man turned himself into police after a 37-year-old woman was found dead with wounds on her back and chest Sunday in Harper Woods.

Harper Woods police found the woman’s body at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 19100 block of Woodside Street in Harper Woods. Officers went to the area after reports about a dead woman at the location were made.

The man who turned himself into police today is the same person who initially called 911 dispatch to report the incident. Shorty after the woman’s body was found the man turned himself into police.

He is being held as the Harper Woods Police Department continues investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

