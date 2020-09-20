37-year-old woman found dead in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The body of a 37-year-old woman was found in Harper Woods Sunday, police say.

Police found the body at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 19100 block of Woodside Street in Harper Woods. Officers went to the area after reports about a dead woman at the location were made.

As of now the cause of death has not been determined.

The Harper Woods Police Department is still investigating the case and will release more information soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

