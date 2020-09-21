Murder charge dropped against man in 2019 deadly assault in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES – A murder charge have been dropped against a man accused in a deadly assault at a St. Clair Shores bar last year.

Hatum Akrawi had been charged with second-degree murder after punching 47-year-old Shawn Kubic at Kapone’s Sports Tavern in December.

Kubic’s family said they were shocked by a Macomb County judge’s decision to dismiss the murder charge

“Very disappointing. We’ve been waiting for eight months and this is the result after eight (months),” said Kathleen Zelmanski, Kubic’s mother.

Kubic’s sister, Kelly Ingels, said “At this point, we feel like the justice system has failed us.”

Akrawi was bound over on a charge of manslaughter. In January, security video showed him punch Kubic at Kapone’s Sports Tavern. Kubic died from his injuries.

“No one deserves that. My brother didn’t do anything to warrant such a horrible, brutal attack,” Ingels said.

During the preliminary exam, the medical examiner explained his findings and said he could not find any injuries he would consider a direct result of the suspect’s fist impacting the side of the victim’s head.

The Kubic family said they want justice for Shawn, who leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter and a grieving family.

A second person, Johnny Rittenberry, is charged with assault and battery. Prosecutors said Rittenberry threw his drink on Kubic as he laid on the floor.