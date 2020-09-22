Bicyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run at Romeo Plank, 27 Mile roads

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning at 27 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township.

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene. Investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene for hours.

READ: Bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run at Romeo Plank, 27 Mile roads

The bicyclist was riding northbound on Romeo Plank, toward 27 Mile Road, when he was hit.

“I can’t imagine myself in that situation,” Ron Filarski, who lives in the area, said.

Filarski said he has lived in the area for about 30 years.

A passerby called 911 at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning after finding the victim lying in the front lawn of a home. The victim is believed to be in his 50s.

Residents said Romeo Plank at 27 Mile Road in Ray Township would have been busy around the time the victim was struck. They’re hoping other drivers may have seen the person who struck the victim.

Police said the vehicle will likely have damage to its front end. Police were canvassing the area, hoping security cameras may have recorded the incident.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run needs to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.

