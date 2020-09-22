Can you really balance an egg on its end during unique gravitational pull of autumnal equinox?

Tuesday is the first day of fall, or the autumnal equinox. There are many legends that go along with it, including that you can balance an egg on its end at the exact moment of the equinox.

If you ever go online in search of unusual information, you might find many articles about the spring and fall equinoxes. Steve Garagiola found a myth that because of a unique gravitational influence of the sun, it’s possible to balance an egg on its end at the exact moment of the equinox.

That exact moment was Tuesday at 9:31 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mike Narlock, of the Cranbrook Institute of Science, said there’s nothing unique about the equinox in regard to balancing an egg.

