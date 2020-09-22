68ºF

Local News

Can you really balance an egg on its end during unique gravitational pull of autumnal equinox?

Steve Garagiola tests egg balancing claim

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Equinox, Autumnal Equinox, Weather, Egg, Balance Egg, Myths, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Local

Tuesday is the first day of fall, or the autumnal equinox. There are many legends that go along with it, including that you can balance an egg on its end at the exact moment of the equinox.

If you ever go online in search of unusual information, you might find many articles about the spring and fall equinoxes. Steve Garagiola found a myth that because of a unique gravitational influence of the sun, it’s possible to balance an egg on its end at the exact moment of the equinox.

That exact moment was Tuesday at 9:31 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mike Narlock, of the Cranbrook Institute of Science, said there’s nothing unique about the equinox in regard to balancing an egg.

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full experiment in the video posted above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: