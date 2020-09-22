Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday morning from the 5000 block of Bishop Street in Detroit.

Gabrianna Wright is described as standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair styled in a pony tail and was wearing a red hair cap, police said. She was also wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

Gabrianna was last seen by her foster mother about 9:35 a.m. Monday. Police said it was reported she was seen leaving the area carrying two bags.

If anyone has seen Gabrianna or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5974 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.