Redford Township police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Kyara Shepherd
Kyara Shepherd (Redford Township police)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing Monday morning in the area of Beech Daly and 5 Mile roads in Redford Township.

Kyara Shepherd is described as Black, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday wearing “Pink” brand black leggings and top.

Police believe Kyara left the area on a blue bike.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2500.

