Chesterfield man arrested, accused of shooting at random homes

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested by the Chesterfield Township Police Department Wednesday on suspicion of multiple drive-by shootings.

According to authorities, Christian Koussa is charged with discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a felony charge.

Police said on Sept. 12, multiple homes were randomly targeted in drive-by shootings in an area near Donner Road and I-94. No injuries were reported.

Koussa is being held on $10,000 bail. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years imprisonment. He is lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-3426.

More: Metro Detroit crime news