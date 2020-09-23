Ecorse man arraigned on child abuse charges involving 13-month-old twins

ECORSE, Mich. – An Ecorse man accused of child abuse appeared in court Wednesday on charges that stem from an incident in July.

James Gibson is facing charges in connection to the injuries to Zion Reed, as police and prosecutors continue to investigate the death of the 13-month-old boy’s twin brother, Zyaire Reed.

Gibson wasn’t in court Wednesday in connection to Zyaire’s death. That case is still in the works.

Police responded July 28 to a home in Ecorse to find the 13-month-old twins suffering from what detectives called “weeks of obvious abuse.”

Zyaire died at the hospital, and Zion endured surgery for two broken collar bones and a broken left femur. Officials said Zion’s ears were so badly injured that they believe he was picked up by his ears.

Two days later, the twins' mother, Lisa Reed, was charged with first-degree child abuse.

It’s been nearly two months, but Gibson, who fled from the hospital and was later caught by police, has also been arraigned on first-degree child abuse charges.

Gibson was paroled from prison in May, and Reed’s mother said he started living with her and her boys shortly afterward, according to authorities. That’s when officials say the abuse began.

Gibson is not the boys' father. He was convicted of child abuse 15 years ago and had been serving time for carjacking, police said.

Both Gibson and Reed are scheduled to return to court next month.

Zion is still recovering from his injuries while living with family members.