Police: Shots fired at man driving on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT – Traffic on Interstate 96 was shut down for hours Tuesday afternoon as Michigan State Police tried to piece together a shooting on the freeway near Greenfield Road.

A jeep that was struck in the shooting received damage to its back window, driver’s side window and door and one of the tires.

The driver survived and is being treated at a hospital.

Sources said the man driving the jeep told police he was shot at while driving on the Southfield Freeway north of Joy Road, which lead police to shut down the lanes Tuesday night and start walking the freeway looking for shell casings.

Police sources said after the man was shot at, he pulled over near I-96 and Greenfield and called a family member to come and get him.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.