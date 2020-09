WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a missing 39-year-old man who was last seen in the 2000 block of Alberta Street in Westland.

Westland police said Ryan Loyd Hollis was last seen on Sept. 17 at his Westland home.

He is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He is considered an endangered missing person.

If you have any information contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-721-6311.

