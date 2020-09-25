78ºF

Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

Kyzel Stevenson last seen Thursday

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Kyzel Stevenson
Kyzel Stevenson (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kyzel Stevenson was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Oakman Boulevard and Chicago area.

Stevenson is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red sleeves, dark blue jeans and black and orange gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.

