Man who injured ICE agent during immigration arrest in Michigan gets 18 month prison sentence

DETROIT – Enrique Ortega-Escudero, 37, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer, announced United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider.

“Our office continues to prosecute dangerous and violent offenders who are in our country illegally. Our mission is to protect our community from violent criminals, and we will continue to do that by working with our law enforcement partners to keep our borders safe,” said Schneider.

According to court records, Ortega-Escudero assaulted a federal officer during an immigration arrest on February 2.

During his arrest, Ortega-Escudero resisted and fought with the ICE agents. While being transported in an ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital for evaluation he escaped.

Ortega-Escudero escaped by opening the side door of the rear compartment while the ambulance was moving on I-75 and ran across both lanes of traffic.

Following a foot pursuit, Ortega-Escudero again fought with an ICE agent and attempted to remove the agent’s firearm.

With assistance from EMTs, Ortega-Escudero was detained again. The ICE agent was physically injured in the attack.

Ortega-Escudero’s case is just one of the many immigration enforcement cases being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Since January 1, 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has investigated or prosecuted approximately 80 immigration related cases.

“An assault on a law enforcement officer is unobjectionable, and this individual, illegally present in the U.S., will now face time for his actions. HSI will continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan for the investigation and prosecution of those who think they can operate above the law,” said Vance Callender, special agent in charge for HSI Detroit.

