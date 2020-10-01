Police seek Detroit teen in connection with deadly shooting outside of Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man outside of Erebus Haunted House earlier this week.

Police are looking for Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, of Detroit, who is believed to have shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside of the haunted house in Pontiac on Sunday. Authorities have issued warrants for Terrelle for first-degree murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials say that around 12:30 a.m. the victim and his girlfriend were standing in line behind the shooter, waiting to enter the haunted house. The shooter, believed to be Terrelle, reportedly would not move and accused the victim of attempting to cut in line ahead of him.

After the victim and Terrelle exchanged words, the victim told his girlfriend that he was going to his vehicle, police say. The suspected shooter also walked to the parking lot, separately from the victim.

Authorities say witnesses reported hearing shots fired and saw a blue sedan quickly flee the scene.

The victim, also a Detroit resident, was reportedly shot in the neck, chest and side. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Terrelle is described as standing about 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds and has a medium complexion. He was seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and jeans at the scene. Authorities believe Terrelle is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Terrelle. Callers will remain anonymous.

