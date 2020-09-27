Police seek man in deadly shooting of 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate individuals wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred outside of Erebus Haunted House early Sunday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 12:31 a.m. a 29-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the haunted house.

Officials say that the man and his girlfriend were standing in line behind the suspected male shooter, waiting to enter the haunted house. The suspected shooter reportedly would not move and accused the victim of attempting to cut in line ahead of him.

After the victim and suspect exchanged words, the victim told his girlfriend that he was going to his vehicle, police say. The suspect also walked to the parking lot, separately from the victim.

Authorities say witnesses reported hearing shots fired and saw a blue sedan quickly flee the scene.

The victim was reportedly shot in the neck, chest and side. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials describe the suspect as a thin Black man standing about 6 feet tall with a medium complexion. He was seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Photos of the suspect and blue sedan in question have been provided by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post (see below).

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY - Please Share Early this morning, a homicide occurred in the City of Pontiac and Pontiac... Posted by Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

