3 men broke into Family Dollar store on Detroit’s east side and stole safe, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating after three suspects broke into a Family Dollar store on Detroit’s east side and stole a safe.

The incident happened on Sept. 12 at 4 a.m. at a Family Dollar store in the 9900 block of East Jefferson Avenue and stole the store’s safe. Police said there was money in the safe.

Police said the suspects were all men who were wearing masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct by calling 313-596-5740 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

