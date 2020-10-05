VIDEO: Farmington Hills gas station shot up, police seek shooter

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Farmington Hills gas station Saturday night.

Police said it happened just before 11:45 p.m. at the Shell gas station located near the intersection of Northwestern Highway and Middlebelt Road. Authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Video from the scene shows a group of people are in the parking lot when a dark sedan on Northwestern Highway stops at the gas station’s entrance and someone inside fires five shots at the group. Police said all individuals involved fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Northwestern Highway.

Surveillance video from the gas station can be seen above.

Police said nothing at the scene indicates anyone was struck or injured. They believe the shooting is a part of an ongoing altercation between those involved and is not a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

