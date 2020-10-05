Wyandotte woman charged after injuring 1 in hit-and-run during protest in Taylor

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 68-year-old Wyandotte woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that happened during a Downriver Black Lives Matter protest in June.

The incident happened on June 16 at 7:20 p.m. in the 23300 block of Goddard Road. A 45-year-old Van Buren Township woman was injured.

READ: Taylor police identify woman accused of driving car through protesters

Protesters were at Telegraph Road and Goddard Road when they said a woman, later identified as Orlene Alberta Jones, was driving eastbound on Goddard Road. The protesters stopped in the roadway. When Jones' vehicle was close to the protesters, it is reported that Jones drove through the protesters striking a Van Buren Township woman.

Jones is also accused of causing a male protester to jump off his bike to avoid being struck by her vehicle. Jones drove over his bike, causing extensive damage. Police said Jones fled thes cene.

The Van Buren Township woman received non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

Jones has been charged with failure to stop and report a personal injury accident, failure to stop report property damage accident, and malicious destruction of property.

Jones is expected to be arraigned in 23rd District Court in Taylor on Monday.

WATCH: Taylor police identify woman accused of driving car through protesters (June 18, 2020)