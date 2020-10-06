Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Lakayla Thomas, who was last seen in the 9500 block of Hubbell Street.

Police said Lakayla’s aunt last saw the teen at her home at about midnight on Oct. 4. Police said the teen left the house without permission.

Lakayla is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 128 pounds, brown eyes and hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, brown flower leggings and black furry flip flops.

Police said she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.