New WDIV/The Detroit News poll

Today, WDIV and The Detroit News are releasing the first results of a new survey taken days after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 30-October 3, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone.

Results will be released Monday on Local 4 News at 11 p.m, Tuesday on Local 4 News Today at 6 a.m., Local 4 News at 5 p.m., and Local 4 News at 11 p.m.