$15K reward offered for information leading to arrest in Northville Township hit-and-run death of Dominic Duhn

Tips left with Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous

Northville Township police are seeking information in a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Dominic Duhn.
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A cash reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest in the hit-and-run death of Dominic Duhn. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward.

Duhn, 20, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sept. 3 while skateboarding in the area of Sheldon Road and 6 Mile Road in Northville Township.

Duhn was a junior at Michigan State University, he was working toward a career in business agriculture. His parents are asking for the person responsible for his death to come forward.

There is a scholarship fund being created in Dominic’s name to keep his legacy. If you’d like to donate, click this link.

Tips left with Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to arrest, they do not wait for a conviction. Crime Stoppers will be enforcing social distancing and wearing masks to protect employees from COVID-19.

