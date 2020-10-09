Oakland County deputies seeking 2 in stealing wallet from 77-year-old woman in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two people they said stole a wallet out of a 77-year-old woman’s purse in Rochester Hills.

The incident happened on Oct. 2. Deputies said the two individuals worked together to cause a distraction at a large retail store before taking the wallet.

Deputies said the individuals then proceeded to drive to a nearby store and used the credit cards from the wallet. Similar incidents involving the same people have been reported, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

One individual is described by deputies as a White man wearing a red sweater and blue jeans, a mask covering his face and spoke with an accent.

The other individual is described as a White man wearing an orange and black shirt with blue jeans and a mask covering his face.

Anyone who can identity the two people and their vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. This is a $1,000 reward and you will remain anonymous.