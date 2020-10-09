Police seek 17-year-old girl missing since September

DETROIT – Police are searching for 16-year-old A’Teira Barbee who was last seen by her stepfather on Sept. 17 at around 10 p.m. in the 19200 block of Pelkey Street in Detroit.

This is reportedly not the first time Barbee has gone missing. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Barbee has brown eyes, a medium complexion, and light brown hair. The teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

