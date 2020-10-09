Rapper Mr. Macnificent shot during home invasion in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A 34-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in West Bloomfield early Friday morning.

Local 4 has learned the 34-year-old man, Jerry Miller, known as rapper Mr. Macnificent, was shot in the home invasion on Janet, in the area of Hiller and Greer in the Windrift Pond subdivision.

Police are searching for three people that broke in and shot him.

No other information is currently available. Check back for updates.

According to his record label, Jerry Miller, known as Mr. Macnificent, is from Memphis, Tennessee, but is currently living between Detroit and Atlanta.

An Instagram video posted early this morning on his page shows what appears to be the shooting scene, with Miller asking for people in the home to call the police because he had just been shot. His condition is unknown.