Wayne County brings free drive through COVID-19 testing to Dearborn Heights this weekend

DETROIT – Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, in partnership with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan National Guard and the City of Dearborn Heights are offering free drive-through testing for non-symptomatic individuals at Hype Athletics Center.

The designated site for testing is the Hype Athletics parking lot. All are welcome over the age of 5 years-old with a guardian.

No pre-registration is needed to receive testing. Also, no insurance or doctor’s note is required.

“Wayne County will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make out communities safer,” said Evans.

Tests will be administered by Michigan National Guard personnel, while volunteers from Wayne County Executive’s office and the City of Dearborn Heights will conduct traffic management and registration for participants.

The testing offered at this site is diagnostic, nasal swabs administered with residents remaining in their vehicle.

“We are standing with our communities to protect our Wayne County residents,” said Evans.

Hype Athletics is located at 23302 W. Warren Avenue in Dearborn Heights. You can get tested Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 133,134 as of Friday, including 6,876 deaths, state officials report.