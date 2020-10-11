62ºF

43-year-old Detroit man missing for days

Vincent Laird missing since Monday, Oct. 5

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Vincent Laird.
Vincent Laird. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man named Vincent Laird who was last seen in the 18900 block of San Juan in Detroit on Monday, Oct. 5.

He has not been seen or heard from by family members since then.

Laird left the location to go to the store and never returned. He has a dark complexion, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, has short hair and no facial hair. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time. He has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

