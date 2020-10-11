ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 11, 2020

Two people were shot and killed in Warren Saturday night at a Sunoco gas station on 9 Mile and Hoover roads.

Two of the men arrested in the domestic terrorist plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent time in the military.

The White House doctor said that President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 134,656 as of Saturday, including 6,891 deaths, state officials report.

Here’s a look at more of the data: