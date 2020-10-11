ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 11, 2020

2 killed in shooting at Warren gas station
Two people were shot and killed in Warren Saturday night at a Sunoco gas station on 9 Mile and Hoover roads.
2 men charged in terrorist plot against Whitmer served in US Military
Two of the men arrested in the domestic terrorist plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent time in the military.
Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests
The White House doctor said that President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 134,656; Death toll now at 6,891
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 134,656 as of Saturday, including 6,891 deaths, state officials report.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Conditions more fall-like on Sunday 🍂
