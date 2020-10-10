17-year-old arrested in Livingston County on suspicion of drug-related fatal shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials with the Livingston County and Oakland County Sheriff officers attested a 17-year-old boy Saturday at his home in Genoa Township, between Brighton and Howell, in connection with an 18-year-old man shot to death in Pontiac.

The man’s body was found on a sidewalk in the 100 block of Thorpe Street just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. He had been shot in the head.

Police said the man had been shot over less than one ounce of marijuana.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old was a passenger in the car who fired one shot from a handgun, striking the victim in the head. The 19-year-old driver and a 17-year-old girl, residents of Brighton, were taken to the Pontiac Substation for questioning and were released pending further investigation.

Police said the handgun and the small amount of marijuana were recovered by police.

Charges and arraignment are not expected until late Monday or early Tuesday after a review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

