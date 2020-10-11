Detroit police seek missing 69-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man named Burley Davis Jr. who was last seen in the 1200 block of Webb in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 8.

He has not been seen or heard from by family members since then.

Davis is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion with black and gray hair.

Davis might be wearing a red jacket, tan shirt, Khaki pants and dark color shoes and possibly driving a black 1991 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition. He has a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

