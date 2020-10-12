Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward for information on shooting death of 22-year-old man in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit family continues to search for justice in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

DreVaughn Tellis stopped at a gas station with friends on June 15 in the 12700 block of Eight Mile when he was shot and killed. The gunman is believed to have fled the area in a gray Chevy Impala or Malibu.

“Please speak up. It’s not snitching,” said Tellis' sister, Denise Tellis. “There are violent killers out there on the loose and your family could be next.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or www.1800speakup.org. There is a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

You will remain anonymous when submitting a tip.