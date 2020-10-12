Woman killed by husband in Warren had recently left him, filed for divorce, family says

WARREN, Mich. – A fatal shooting at a Warren gas station Saturday night has been identified as a murder-suicide between a woman and her estranged husband.

A 42-year-old man allegedly shot his wife, 52, before shooting and killing himself at a Sunoco gas station near the intersection of Nine Mile and Hoover roads.

The family of the 52-year-old woman, identified as Kenya Simmons Goodman, said it was a case of domestic violence.

Tears can’t help but stream down the faces of the family of Kenya Simmons Goodman. Her life was tragically taken by someone she not only trusted, but loved -- her estranged husband who later turned the gun on himself.

Family member said Goodman had left her husband about a month ago and had filed for divorce. She leaves behind two daughters, including a 14-year-old girl she had with her estranged husband.

While her loved ones are both grief stricken and down, they want this to be a wake up call for those in potentially dangerous relationships.

“Every woman: if he hits you once, he’ll hit you again,” one family member said.

In addition to the toll-free National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233), there are local resources across the country to help victims of domestic violence.